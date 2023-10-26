Rosanne Cash Shares New Video For “The Truth About You” From Forthcoming 30th Anniversary Edition Of The Wheel

Home News Cait Stoddard October 26th, 2023 - 3:56 PM

Renowned singer and songwriter Rosanne Cash is sharing a new lyric video for the remastered version of “The Truth about You,” which from the artist’s landmark album The Wheel. The album is about the transformation that reinvented Cash’s sound and career following her move to New York City.

The Wheel 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will be available on RumbleStrip Records (Thirty Tigers,) which is the label founded by Cash and husband / collaborator John Leventhal. The deluxe edition includes the original, remastered album, alongside a second live LP with Cash’s 1993 Austin City Limits appearance and a rare broadcast of the Columbia Records Radio Hour.

Available for the first time on vinyl, The Wheel has been pressed in the deluxe two LP 180 gram vinyl edition, the original remastered LP and a two CD deluxe edition. All formats are available for pre order here.

Signed copies of the limited edition exclusive swirl vinyl are available at Cash’s store and will ship on November 17. All other retailers will have the record available on December 15.

As for “The Truth About You,” the whole thing is fantastic by how Cash’s bittersweet voice serenades the ears with amazing and emotional vocal tones while the lovely instrumentation sizzles the air with beautiful sound. Also each scene in the music video brings a strong dose of sentimentalism by how the color of each scene is black and white.

The Wheel 30th Anniversary Track Listing

SIDE 1

1. The Wheel

2. Seventh Avenue

3. Change Partners

4. Sleeping in Paris

5. From the Ashes

SIDE 2

1.The Truth about You

2. The Tears

3. Falling Down

4. Roses in the Fire

5. Fire of the Newly Alive

6. If There’s a God on My Side

SIDE 3 – LIVE AT AUSTIN CITY LIMITS (7/26/1993)

1. The Wheel

2. Seventh Avenue

3. I’ll Change For You

4. Crescent City (Lucinda Williams cover)

5. Sleeping In Paris

SIDE 4 – COLUMBIA RECORDS RADIO HOUR (5/16/1993)