Joe Satriani & Steve Vai Share New Single & Video “Dancing”

Today, legendary guitar icons Satriani and Steve Vai returns with their brand new single, “Dancing,” which is out now through earMUSIC, alongside a wildly entertaining new video directed by Satriani’s son, ZZ Satriani. The video stars actor, comedian and musician Brendon Small (Metalacolpyse. Dethklok), a longtime friend of both guitarists, who hilariously portrays an overzealous talent manager pushing the duo to cast dancers for the band’s upcoming live show.

The chaos unfolds in sync with the track’s fast-moving melodic interplay between Satriani and Vai, which is a rapid-fire exchange of soaring guitar lines that mirrors the eccentric parade of auditioning performers. Eagle-eyed fans will also spot a cameo from the band’s powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff, adding to the tongue-in-cheek energy. Musically, “Dancing” is a interpretation of a song by iconic Italian singer, pianist and songwriter Paolo Conte.

The ditty showcases the SATCHVAI Band at full throttle with a vibrant and melodic conversation between two of rock’s most expressive guitar voices. Built on momentum, melody and fearless musical chemistry, the track captures the spirit of spontaneity and joy that defined their electrifying European tour. “Dancing’ really captures the playful side of what Steve and I discovered on stage together last summer, which is that push-and-pull of melody and energy. The video gave us a chance to show that spirit in a completely different way. Watching ZZ bring this absurd casting concept to life and having Brendon step into the madness made it even more fun.” said Satriani.

Vai adds, “This band thrives on surprise musically and visually. ‘Dancing’ is a perfect example of that. It’s melodic but relentless, and the video turns that energy into a kind of surreal comedy. It’s a glimpse into the personality of this band before we even hit the stage.”