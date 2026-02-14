Ani DiFranco Announces Spring & Summer 2026 ‘Spirit Of Love’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Nick Aagesen February 14th, 2026 - 9:00 PM

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera

Ani DiFranco has just announced her new Spirit of Love tour coming in 2026 Righteous Babe Records has announced. The singer/songwriter is going on tour with special guest Valerie June.

Fans can get tickets Feb. 16 10:00 am local time through Feb. 19th. Tickets will go on sale to the public Feb. 20 at 10:00 am local time. With shows starting April 22nd and leading through August 16th.

DiFranco will be performing at the famed New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 24th. DiFranco will also be performing at the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, in Lyons, Colorado from August 7th through August 9th, 2026. The festival is in its 36th year and this year will be located close along the Saint Vrain River.

DiFranco has released a multitude of different types of music including folk, punk, hip-hop, soul, and electric. Known for her Feminist persona DiFranco is one of the first artists to create her own label Righteous Babe Records in 1990. She has released 23 albums, has performed on Broadway and is a New York Times bestselling author.

DiFranco is a Grammy award winning Indie singer-songwriter. June is a Grammy nominated artist. DiFranco will start off her tour in Jackson, MS and June will first join her in Nashville, TN.

Ani DiFranco Tour Dates

*Special Guest Valerie June

April 22 – Jackson, MS

April 24 – New Orleans, LA

April 25 – Pensacola, FL

April 26 – Gainesville, FL

April 28 – Savannah, GA

April 29 – Birmingham, AL

May 1 – Nashville, TN*

May 2 – Asheville, TN*

May 3 – Wilmington, NC*

May 5 – Baltimore, MD*

May 6 – Lansdowne, PA*

May 8 – Providence, RI

May 9 – Portland, ME*

May 10 – Port Chester, NY*

August 1 – Vancouver, BC

August 5 – Jacksonville, OR*

August 6 – Boise, ID*

August 8 – Lyons, CO

August 15 – Santa Cruz, CA*