I’m With Her Team Up With Iron & Wine For Collaborative New Single & Video “Wait Up”

Nick Aagesen February 28th, 2026 - 3:46 PM

Iron & Wine opening for Nathaniel Rateliff on the South of Here Tour at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on February 21, 2025.

A new folk hit “Wait Up,” coming from Iron & Wine has been released. The new song being released along with thier new album Hens Teeth February 27th. The new single features I’m with Her. The new single is about one person trying to make a friend, while observing why the other is waiting for the world to end. It’s folk and the male and female voice harmonize gently throughout the track. The music feels very Americana, and you go on a journey with the artists. “Wait Up” features a new music video, in which a paper matchet styled character is fighting against a monster in the world. The new video animated by Callum Scott Dyson.

Iron Teeth is the second record and first since 2024’s Light Verse. Light Verse was Grammy nominated. Iron Teeth was made in Los Angelas over the past couple of years through multiple sessions, and features an ensemble of collaborators including David Garza, Sebastian Steinburg, and Tyler Chester. The new record was made with the help of studio owner/engineer Dave Way.

Iron and Wine will debut a live version of thier new songs on CBS Saturday Morning Sessions. They will play songs from the album including “In Your Ocean, “and “Roses.” They will also be going on tour this spring from April to May with some shows in October. Shows will be playing in Australia and North America.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela