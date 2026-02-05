Iron & Wine Shares Soothing New Single & Video “Roses”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2026 - 1:14 PM

Today, Iron & Wine has shared the new single and official video for “Roses,” which is the latest offering from their forthcoming album, Hen’s Teeth, that will be out worldwide on Friday, February 27, from Sub Pop. As a whole, the ditty is fantastic by how the music shakes the background with a lovely harmonic musical style, while the vocal performance serenades the air with stunning melodies.

As for the music video, it was directed and animated by noted animation artist Gaia Alari and this fully hand-drawn animation follows the song as two characters chase each other through a dark river, a forest and a garden in the sky. In other news, Iron & Wine will begin a world tour later this month in Australia & New Zealand, with headline dates in North America, running from April to May and newly announced dates in October. Tickets can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman