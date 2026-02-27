Mitski Shares Stunning New Single & VIdeo “If I Leave”

Home News Steven Taylor February 27th, 2026 - 4:37 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Today saw the anticipated release of Mitski’s eighth studio, Nothing’s About to Happen to Me. Following this release comes another single and new music video for the song “If I Leave.” The video can be found on her YouTube channel.

Described as the album’s standout, the song presents “a tale of conflict and reluctance” with If I Leave. The moody track comes alongside an ominous and dimly lit video, directed by Jared Hogan. The “stunning, unsettling and darkly funny” video is set in an old house that is “breathing with menace and history, each room carries its own traces of the lives and eerie moments it once contained.” Mitski and her bandmates perform throughout the building, indifferent to macabre sights like a noose and other horror flim-esque visuals. The song itself is carried by echoed vocals from Mitski herself, accompanied with a steady drumbeat and light, foreboding guitar strings. The song explodes at the halfway point with the drums blasting and the guitars shredding as Mitski repeats “I ride through a tunnel, it’s dark the whole way.” The song quells back down shortly after, with more of an edge following the blast of energy.

Today saw the album’s full release, with “If I Leave” being the fourth song on the album’s tracklist. The artist is also set to begin touring early next month in support of the release.