Vanessa Carlton Announces New Album Veils For April 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Great House”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2026 - 6:47 PM

Today, Vanessa Carlton has unveiled another track titled “Great House” from her upcoming seventh studio album, Veils, which is to be released in April 2026 and is produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips). As a whole, the artist’s ditty is fantastic by how the elegant piano playing and other instrumentation shakes the background with stunning light pop sound, while Carlton fills the air with lovely harmonies and melodies.

Carlton has constantly challenged both herself and the expectations that surround her throughout her lengthy, accomplished career: she was discovered as a singer-songwriter/pianist when a cassette tape demo was given to legendary music impresario Ahmet Ertegun. With her debut single, “A Thousand Miles,” Carlton soared to the top of the Billboard charts and garnered multiple Grammy nominations.

Though that song is only a small fraction of the body of work and artistic identity she’s developed since then, ever evolving and growing as a performer and songwriter. In the summer of 2019, she made her Broadway debut as Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Carlton most recently scored her first film with husband John McCauley of Deer Tick for Wish You Were Here directed by Julia Stiles.