Beabadoobee Covers Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles”

Consequence reports that 22 – year – old singer and songwriter Beabadoobee has recently performed a cover of Vanessa Carlton’s iconic “A Thousand Miles.” The singer, who recently accompanied The Bleachers on their tour in the Spring of this year, included this cover during her set at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, but added her own element to the tune.

While Carlton’s version is accompanied by a soft, catchy piano, Beabadoobee has placed her own spin on the song by choosing to pair it with a set of crisp guitars and light backing drums, contributing to an indie – rock sound.

Beabadoobee’s voice resembles that of Carlton’s as she sings with the same gentle tone and delivery – capturing that raw and authentic emotion. The rock sound on the cover is a pleasure for the ears and certainly not unwelcome.

Beabadoobee, who recently expressed nothing but praise for The 1975′s forthcoming album, is currently touring internationally and is set to take the stage for the North American leg of her Beatopia Tour starting Oct. 25 in Washington, D.C.