February 26th, 2026 - 4:14 PM

Fresh from touring with My Chemical Romance across a run of sold-out Latin American stadiums, playing to just shy of half a million fans across Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru, International Rock Sensation The Hives, the best live band on the planet and still your new favorite band, lauded on all continents for their masterful skill and reckless abandon in the rock music field, have today shared a brand new video for their latest anthem, “Roll Out The Red Carpet”. The video is in the stop-motion animation style and directed by the hugely talented artist Cissi Efraimsson.

The latest tune is the latest declaration from the group’s recently out long-playing opus, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, which was crafted with commitment, abandon and skill in Sweden in cohorts with the esteemed producers Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Mike D of Beastie Boys that was released last August on Play It Again Sam Records to rapturous reviews.And let it be known, following their recent jaunts around Europe and beyond playing to packed auditoriums, some people’s favorite live sensation will head to the United States shortly for a run of headline shows.

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria