The Hives Share Bold New Single & Video “The Hives Forever Forever The Hives”

Steven Taylor August 15th, 2025 - 12:49 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

Swedish rock band The Hives has released a new single today, “The Hives Forever Forever The Hives,” the titular track off the band’s newest upcoming album. The release of the track and it’s accompanying music video come ahead of the album release, set for later this month. The video can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The upbeat and peppy track, described as a “love letter to the band,” features a video not only celebrating 30 years of The Hives but also reigning in the band’s newest era – and in quite a uniquely strange way too. Directed by Filip Nilsson, the video begins with older royal counterparts of the bandmates making their way to a gilded room where we see the younger counterparts of the band performing. After they spend some time watching the group perform, enjoying a meal of giant mushrooms and celebrating the music, the royals find themselves with their younger counterparts behind them poised to slice their heads off with swords. They do just that, “dethroning” the old kings before continuing their performance. It’s followed with more scenes of the band unfazed by their actions and even playing around with the severed heads. The video’s “out with the old, in with the new” nature is punctuated by the ending scene of the band dancing around a fire made up of the band’s previous albums being burnt.

The Hives Forever Forever The Hives is set to be released on August 29th. It will be the 7th album released by the band.