Nothing Share Thrilling New Single & Video “Never Come Never Morning”

Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2026 - 1:28 PM

Ahead of the release of their new album and launch of their upcoming tour dates, Nothing has shared their new single and video for “never come never morning,” which is the latest offering from their forthcoming album, A Short History of Decay, due out on February 27, through Run For Cover. “Never come never morning” complements their previously released singles “Toothless Coal,” “Cannibal World,” and “Purple Strings” by showcasing a grinding industrial side of the band that sits closer to genre stalwarts My Bloody Valentine vs. the Madchester-indebted baggy sound of “Cannibal World” and the stripped-down, acoustic guitar-led track “Purple Strings,” where the band’s typical vocal filters are absent.

Always exploring new ways to bend sound and pushing the limits of genre conventions, these singles lay the foundation for the wide-ranging sound that defines Nothing’s upcoming album. Due February 27 the band’s fifth studio album stands as their most expansive and emotionally direct work to date: a widescreen reckoning with time, truth, and the body’s slow unraveling. A Short History of Decay follows Nothing’s 2020 triumph, The Great Dismal, a dark, steely evolution of the world-weary shoegaze sound they codified on their three previous albums: 2018’s Dance on the Blacktop, 2016’s Tired of Tomorrow and 2014’s Guilty of Everything.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat