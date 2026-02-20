deadmau5 Teams Up With Stevie Appleton For Collaborative New Single “Science”

Home News Steven Taylor February 20th, 2026 - 3:31 PM

Eletronic icon deadmau5 continues to gear up for 2026 with the release of a new single, titled “Science” and made in collaboration with Stevie Appleton. This release follows the previous deadmau5 single “Ameonna,” with both of these releases coming ahead of an upcoming album set to release later this year. A lyric video for “Science” can be found on deadmau5’s Youtube channel.

Clocking in at nearly ten minutes long, and with a video featuring crisp and crystal clear high-resolution visuals, the track kicks in with Appleton’s vocals and a steady electronic beat. The lyrics in the video are set over complex visuals, including a variety of x-y coordinates, deadmau5’s name and logo as well as the track’s title. Appleton’s hypnotic vocals repeat over the track constantly, yet they never grow repetitious between the unique delivery and the ever-changing electronic it’s set over. Explaining the process behind the track, deadmau5 shared “Steve sent the vocal through, thought it was neat so I made a track with it.”

“I found there ended up being a nice simplicity in ‘Science,’” shared Appleton. “There was a lot more in the song before I cut it down to just four lines, each of which I feel like carry a certain feeling. Is it a dark energy, a loving one? It’s a bit of a mystery and I wanted to keep it that way. What deadmau5 has done with the production and the continuation of the songwriting is incredible. I’ve worked with a lot of big DJ/producers and gotten versions back of songs I’ve started on a piano, but this one was a different game. It should be a marker for the quality young producers are trying to achieve. I’m excited for the world to hear what we’ve made, especially the full 9.30m length version, it takes you on a ride like a piece of cinema.”

“Science” comes as the latest drop from deadmau5, following drops from last year such as the aforementioned “Ameonna,” as well collaborative tracks like “A Seed,” which he produced alongside Serj Tankian.