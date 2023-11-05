Willow Debuts Introspective New Single “Alone”

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 5th, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Willow has released a new single called “Alone.”

Returning after her hit “Wait A Minute,” Willow has returned with her new single. At the same time, she may be widely known for her relations to her parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. Willow has been making a name for herself.

This new single follows the same trends of Willow’s past hits of having a down-to-earth message accompanied by an alternative beat. This pattern sets her music apart from other artists.

According to NHE, “Nothing is what it seems/ When you wake, when you dream/ When you talk, is it not medicine for us all?/ Show me something I cannot define,” Willow sings over a soulful instrumental.”

As always, Willow’s music identifies with growing societal issues. Read more about Willow here.