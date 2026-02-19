The Head And The Heart Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2026 - 6:32 PM

The Head And The Heart will celebrate 15 years since the release of their beloved self-titled album released in 2011. The band will pay homage to the RIAA Certified Platinum debut album which features fan favorites “Down in the Valley,” “Rivers and Roads,” and “Lost in My Mind,” by playing it in its entirety in select cities this May. The tour kicks off in Nashville on May 1 and includes stops at Roosevelt University Auditorium Theatre in Chicago on May 2, Brooklyn Paramount in NYC on May 10, and other cities. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

“It’s wild that we will be celebrating 15 years of our first record this spring – we are so lucky to have had the stars align meeting one another and creating art in those early days – we are looking forward to reflecting and celebrating the moments of coming together for the first time in real time with all of you! It’s going to be a show unlike anything we’ve ever done. We are also so grateful and feel that the stars have aligned with having the Brudi Brothers out opening up each show in these intimate theater settings ! See you this spring!!!!” said band member Charity Rose Thielen.

The Head And The Heart Tour Dates

5/1 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center #

5/2 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium #

5/3 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater #

5/4 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater #

5/7 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater #

5/8 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts – Chubb Theatre #

5/9 – North Adams, MA – Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art #

5/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount #

5/12 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater #

5/13 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre #

5/14 – Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theatre #

* w/ Brandi Carlile

$ w/ Tyler Ballgame

# w/ The Brudi Brothers

! w/ Colorado Symphony Orchestra and Evan Honer

^ w/ Wilderado