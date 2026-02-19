Alan Sparhawk Shares New Pair Of Singles “JCMF” & “No More Darkness”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2026 - 6:17 PM

Today, Alan Sparhawk has released the two enthralling new songs, “JCMF” and “No More Darkness.” Both tracks were written, composed and produced at 20 Below Studio in Duluth, MN, with Nat Harvie mixing. They feature Sparhawk on Guitar/Vocals, Eric Pollard on Drums and Sparhawk’s son, Cyrus Sparhawk, on Bass. As a whole, both songs are fabulous by how the instrumentation and vocal performance creates a lovely and catchy musical vibe.

While talking about “JCMF”, Sparhawk said: “This is a song I’ve had for a few years, but couldn’t find the right way to play or record it. We started playing it last year in the Alan Sparhawk Solo Band, on tour, and with each month, the sentiment of the song only increased. I feel like the song has become a rebuke against the fascist/authoritarian streak that several world leaders have taken on and to the people who have been blinded into supporting them.”

As for the other tune, the artist said it is “inspired by a David Lynch quote (‘Don’t fight the darkness. Don’t even worry about the darkness. Turn on the light and the darkness goes. Turn up the light of pure consciousness. Negativity goes.’) This song reminds me to choose light in especially dark times. We were ending our set with this tune all year, and it is my wish for everyone, especially those who feel alone.”