Thurston Moore & Bonner Kramer Announce New Album They Came Like Swallows – Seven Requiems For The Children Of Gaza For May 2026 Release

Today, Thurston Moore and Kramer, now officially Bonner Kramer, have announced the release of their first-ever album-length collaboration, They Came Like Swallows – Seven Requiems for the Children of Gaza, which is due out on May 1, through Silver Current Records. The accomplishments and influence of these two artists in the world of independent music cannot be overstated, and the result of their artistic union is a startlingly cohesive statement that burns through landscapes of primitive outsider rock, avant-garde composition, progressive ambient and further locales boldly and beautifully unnamable.

“Kramer and I reconnected in Miami, Florida, a few years back, many, many years after each of us had departed NYC on separate life adventures. It was only a matter of time before we started making plans to record together and, with his irrepressible due diligence, he quickly set up a mobile recording contraption in the pad I was decamped in, the Florida sunshine flowing through the palm leaves, lithe lizards skittering across the windowsills, and we just went for it.” said Moore.

The artist adds: “What transpired is They Came Like Swallows, a session we immediately felt should exist as a prayer to the war-torn souls of the families of Palestine continually decimated by the brutality of genocide. We agreed beyond words to offer our music as a sonic activism and as a beneficent energy. This album is our duo-exchange for human dignity, it is our soul music for any semblance of a peaceful planet.”

They Came Like Swallows – Seven Requiems for the Children of Gaza Track List

1. Urn Burial

2. The Redness In The West

3. The Third Migration

4. They Came Like Swallows

5. The Living Theater

6. The Oceans Are Crying

7. Insight