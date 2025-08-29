Thurston Moore Covers “Temptation Inside Your Heart” by The Velvet Underground

Home News Ajala Fields August 29th, 2025 - 10:33 PM

“Temptation Inside Your Heart” isn’t a widely known song by The Velvet Underground because it didn’t come out until The Velvet Underground broke up. The Velvet Underground recorded “Temptation Inside Your Heart” in 1968, but it didn’t come out until 1985, when it was included on the VU compilation. It’s the song that Thurston Moore decided to cover, according to Stereogum.

Thurston Moore, the former Sonic Youth co-leader, has been doing a run of covers this year, following the release of his single, “The Serpentine”. Yesterday was the birthday of the late Velvet Underground member Sterling Morrison, so Moore released his “Temptation Inside Your Heart” video in tribute.

Moore recorded his Velvet Underground cover with his current backing band, which includes My Bloody Valentine’s Deb Googe. They use the original Velvet Underground track as a takeoff point, and Moore is doing his version of Lou Reed’s intonations in the cover. Listen to the Thurston Moore cover of “Temptation Inside Your Heart” below.