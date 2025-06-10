Napalm Death Team Up With Thurston Moore For Ripping Cover Of Ramones’ “Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 10th, 2025 - 2:55 AM

Photo credit: Brett Padelford

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Napalm Death and Thurston Moore have teamed up for a fierce reimagining of the Ramones’ classic “Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue,” and it’s as explosive as you’d expect. The original was already rebellious and a short, punchy anthem about teenage boredom, but this version amplifies that energy tenfold, twisting it into something darker, louder and more intense.

From the very beginning, the track launches into full-blown mayhem. Napalm Death’s rhythm section and Barney Greenway’s vocals come in like a warning shot. Then Thurston Moore adds his signature touch, distorted, feedback-heavy guitar textures that feel jagged and unpredictable.

The lyrics remain the same, but the delivery changes everything. Lines like “Now I wanna sniff some glue” go from cheeky to manic, carrying a sense of desperation that’s more unsettling than playful. It captures the feeling of being stuck, restless and on the verge of breaking something such as your surroundings, your routine and maybe even yourself.

What makes this collaboration so effective is how it blends worlds, Napalm Death’s grindcore intensity and Moore’s experimental guitar work come together without losing the heart of the original. They aren’t trying to replicate the Ramones, they’re channeling the same spirit through a different, more chaotic lens.