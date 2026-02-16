RIP: Billy Steinberg, Prolific Songwriter Of Madonna, Cyndi Lauper & Whitney Houston Hits, Dead At 75

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2026 - 6:49 PM

According to Variety, Billy Steinberg, a longtime member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame who is regarded as one of the most successful tunesmiths of the ’80s and ’90s, has died today in California at the age 75 years old. He died after a long battle with cancer, his attorney, Laurie Soriano, confirmed to Variety. Steinberg’s initial run of hits was in tandem with writing partner Tom Kelly, with Steinberg handling nearly all the lyrics and Kelly responsible for almost all the music.

The list of songs they wrote together that would be recognized in nearly any household includes “Like a Virgin” by Madonna, “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper, “Eternal Flame” by the Bangles, “Alone” by Heart, “So Emotional” by Whitney Houston, “I Touch Myself” by the Divinyls, “I’ll Stand by You” by the Pretenders, “How Do I Make You” by Linda Ronstadt and “I Drove All Night” by Roy Orbison and Cyndi Lauper.

After Kelly retired in the mid-1990s, Steinberg continued to find success with other writing partners, achieving hits like “Falling Into You” by Celine Dion, “Give Your Heart a Break” by Demi Lovato and “Too Little Too Late” by JoJo. His songs were also recorded by Pat Benatar, Tina Turner, Laura Branigan, Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon, Melanie C, Susanna Hoffs, Belinda Carlisle, Bette Midler, Taylor Dayne, Nicole Scherzinger, Katharine McFee, the Veronicas, T.A.T.U., the Corrs, Ashley Tisdale and other artists.