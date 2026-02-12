War On Women Release New Song “Messages Unsent” And Announce New Album Time Under Tension For May 2026 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 12th, 2026 - 12:15 PM

War On Women have kicked off their next era with a new single called “Messages Unsent.” The Baltimore punk band also confirmed their fifth full length album Time Under Tension will arrive on May 8, 2026 through Smartpunk Records. The announcement pairs a reflective new song with a project that expands their sound while keeping their activist core intact.

“Messages Unsent” shows a more vulnerable side of the band’s songwriting. Vocalist Shawna Potter described it as the first true love song she has written for the group, centered on how caring deeply about someone changes how you think about mortality and safety. She explained that the inspiration came from appreciating a partner and even her dog Rosie and realizing that love makes the possibility of loss feel much more real. The band also filmed a nostalgic video inspired by their first tour after live music returned following the pandemic era, mirroring the themes of love and loss.

Time Under Tension still delivers War On Women’s direct and politically aware punk, but the band incorporates more melody and pulls from alt rock and indie influences. The record follows years of advocacy driven music and a career that has included major festival appearances and tours with acts such as Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio.

The group will tour North America in March before joining Subhumans for a run of Texas shows in May.

Time Under Tension Track List:

Precious Problem Spun Sugar Messages Unsent More Than Muscle Serve Shapes Feels Good Malevolence Balance The Movie Fear Starring Reese Witherspoon Hunger Stones