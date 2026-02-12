Rosalía Shares New Music Video For “Sauvignon Blanc”

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 12th, 2026 - 12:24 PM

Rosalía has unveiled a new music video for “Sauvignon Blanc,” a standout track from her latest album LUX. The visual arrives as the global pop star continues the rollout of her most ambitious era yet. Directed by Noah Dillon, the clip emphasizes intimacy and minimalism while expanding the emotional world of the song.

The video places Rosalía in a stark desert landscape that reflects the track’s message about letting go of material attachment. Instead of flashy staging, the camera focuses on quiet gestures and still moments as she appears to interact with an unseen partner. The stripped back approach mirrors the song’s themes of emotional and spiritual connection, suggesting love can exist beyond physical presence.

Dillon, who also shot the album cover for LUX, keeps the presentation raw and understated. The storytelling unfolds through subtle movements and expressions rather than narrative dialogue, allowing the performance and atmosphere to carry the emotion. The visual centers on closeness, memory and vulnerability, reinforcing the contemplative tone heard in the recording.

Alongside the video, Rosalía released a standalone digital bundle featuring instrumental and a cappella versions of “Sauvignon Blanc” on streaming platforms, giving listeners a closer look at the song’s layered arrangement and vocals. The release comes during a busy stretch for the singer, who was recently announced as the Spring 2026 cover star of Vogue U.S. and is preparing for a BRIT Awards performance later this month.

LUX has already earned strong acclaim, with critics praising its genre blending sound and orchestral scope. The album debuted at number one on Spotify’s Global Top Albums chart and marked the largest streaming debut for a female Spanish language artist on the platform. Rosalía will bring the record to the stage on the LUX Tour 2026, which begins March 16th in Lyon and travels across Europe, North America, and South America.