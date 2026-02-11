RIP: Andrew Ranken of The Pogues Dead at 72

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 11th, 2026 - 4:48 PM

Andrew Ranken, the longtime drummer and founding member of Celtic punk legends The Pogues, has died at the age of 72. The band confirmed the news in a public statement shared on social media, prompting tributes from fellow musicians and fans across the world. Ranken was widely regarded as a defining part of the group’s rhythm and identity for decades.

According to BrooklynVegan, Ranken’s passing was announced by the band, which remembered him as a central figure in their history and sound. The musician died on February 10th, 2026, though an official cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Some reports noted he had been dealing with ongoing health problems in recent years, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Born in London in 1953, Ranken joined the group in 1983 shortly after its formation by Shane MacGowan, Spider Stacy and Jem Finer. Known affectionately as “The Clobberer,” he contributed not only drums but also vocals, percussion and harmonica during the band’s most influential period. He appeared on key albums such as Red Roses for Me and Rum Sodomy & The Lash, helping define the fusion of traditional Irish folk and punk that made The Pogues internationally famous.

Ranken remained with The Pogues until their 1996 breakup and returned when the group reunited in 2001, continuing to perform with them through 2014. He also played on iconic songs including “Fairytale of New York,” one of the most enduring holiday tracks in popular music.

In a tribute, the band described him as the “heartbeat” of The Pogues and praised his friendship, humor and generosity. His death follows the 2023 passing of frontman Shane MacGowan, marking another profound loss for the group’s legacy.