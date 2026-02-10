The Dambuilders Announce NYC & Providence Shows For April 2026

Home News Cait Stoddard February 10th, 2026 - 6:53 PM

Today, The Dambuilders has announced reformation performances that are now slated for Friday, April 24, at the Mercury Lounge in NYC and Saturday, April 25, at Myrtle in Providence. RI. The upcoming dates namecheck stalwart anchor members, singer/songwriter/bassist Dave Derby and drummer Kevin March, along with guitarist Sean Eden (Luna) and violinist Claudia Chopek (Dexys, Father John Misty) and a host of other possible guests. The shows offer their longtime fans a rare chance to experience the band’s chemistry live and will introduce their music to a new generation of young ears. For tickets and more information, click here.

By revisiting their early roots while continuing to push forward, the Dambuilders are not just staging a reunion but they are continuing a living and breathing story. Reconnecting with devoted longtime listeners. while gaining traction among younger fans drawn to the band’s originality and timeless soul. The Dambuilders were spawned from the early ‘90s punk and indie rock scene in Hawaii. In fact, the band has a dedicated chapter in Local Unrest: The Extraordinary True Story of the Birth and Rise of Hawaiian Punk, Indie, and Underground Rock, Shawn “Speedy” Lopes’ revered snapshot of said scene through the 80s into the 90s.

The Dambuilders Show Dares

4/24 – New York, NY

4/25 – Providence. RI