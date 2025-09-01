Dambuilders Perform Live For First Time In 28 Years During Dromfest With Fugazi, Luna & Dexys Members

Home News Cait Stoddard September 1st, 2025 - 2:53 PM

According to Stereogum.com, DromFest, the annual Labor Day weekend music festival thrown by Dromedary Records in the Catskills, always hosts a stellar selection of ’80s and ’90s indie rock cult favorites. This year, that list included the first performance since 1997 by the Dambuilders, the Honolulu-founded crew that relocated to Boston and made a name for themselves in the 1990s.

Footage of that Dambuilders’ set and their soundcheck has emerged and with it comes news that at DromFest the band was joined by some musical luminaries including Fugazi’s Brendan Canty, Luna’s Sean Eden and violinist Claudia Chopek of Dexys Midnight Runners. These videos might have fans asking for a Dambuilders deep dive when they watch the footage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie F. Black (@blackfrances)

” Teenage Loser Anthem x The Dambuilders @DromFest. Don’t let your dad tell you what to do

Just get high in middle school Forget the middle class and fuck his middle age rules.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin McLaughlin (@unhurriedloris)