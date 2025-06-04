Dromfest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Scrawl, Phantom Tollbooth & The Dambuilders’ First Show Since 1996

Home News Hannah Brennan June 4th, 2025 - 9:54 PM

The ‘90s indie rock festival Dromfest has officially dropped their 2025 lineup for the three-day fest on Labor Day weekend. The festival has many artists and different bands performing for their first time in awhile at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, NY.

The event is made to honor indie rock music, both presently and in the past. Each day has one headliner, with multiple other performers throughout the day, with the exception of Friday’s show only having two other sets besides the headliner.

On Friday, rock band Sunburned Hand of the Man will kick off the headliners for the weekend. Performing prior to them are solo artists Chris Brokaw and Mission of Burma’s Roger Clark Miller.

Next up for the weekend is Saturday’s headliner Madder Rose, the New York CIty alternative rock band who took a 20-year long break then revamped in 2019. Other performances that day include Scrawl, Moviola, Bunnygrunt, Beth Kaplan, New Radiant Storm King, Vehicle Flips, Lupo Citta, Five Hundred Dollars and Erin Barth-Dwyer of Overheard.

To close out the weekend, Das Damen will headline on Sunday and close out the festival weekend. The rest of the performances on Sunday include Phantom Tollbooth, The Dambuilders, Cathedral Ceilings, Rebecca Gates of Spinanes, The Thalia Zedek Band, Mark Robinson, French, Fly Ashtray and King in Yellow.

Aside from the music performances at the festival that weekend, there will also be featured poetry readings from Annie Christain, Bel Simek and Karen Schoemer. Chris Wilcha will also have a screening of his documentary “Flipside.”

Standard Saturday and Sunday passes are on sale for $100, with Friday passes on sale for only $25.

VIP passes are just $25 more than standard Saturday and Sunday passes and give you many exclusive features such as upstairs lounge and afterparty access and priority access to the Wilcha’s film screening.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.