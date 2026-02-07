Joseph Arthur Releases New “I Wanna Know You” Music Video And Announces New Album Faith For April 2026 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson February 7th, 2026 - 12:12 PM

Singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur has announced that he will be releasing a new album. The upcoming project is titled You’re Not a Ghost Anymore and will be released through Lonely Astronaut Records. You’re Not a Ghost Anymore will have a unique release, as it will come out in three different movements, Faith, Heart, and Flight. Faith will be the first movement from this album to drop on Friday, April 2nd. The opening track for the Faith movement, “I Wanna Know You” has already been released, with the official music video being released today.



About You’re Not a Ghost Anymore, Arthur shares, “You’re Not a Ghost Anymore is a three-part body of work written over six years, across collapse, recovery, and return. Faith. Heart. Fight. Not genres, but states of being. These songs trace the long arc from disorientation to embodiment, from losing the thread to picking it back up with both hands. It’s a record about staying when disappearing would be easier. About choosing presence over numbness. About coming back into the body, the voice, and the world. But this isn’t a comeback album. It’s a re-entry.”

The music video for “I Wanna Know You” is simple. It’s filmed from a dash cam POV, with a box truck in front of the car. Interestingly, the box truck has an artwork of Jesus plastered on the back, facing directly towards the car. The car follows the Jesus box truck through tunnels, down the freeway, and over bridges. The video is very reflective of the song’s lyrics, such as “But God is love / And that’s his only choice” and “Lord, can you really love me?” This music video puts Jesus right in front of the viewer, without any special effects, crazy concepts, or over the top production. It’s a simple and clear music video.

Arthur talks a bit about being asked if the music video was AI, which he comments on by claiming the music video showcases an event that actually was caused by faith itself, without prior planning. He says, “People keep asking if the video is AI or staged, but it isn’t. I was driving through a tunnel somewhere in Europe, saw the image on the back of the truck in front of me, and followed it. The entire video is one continuous take. Nothing was planned – it just happened.”

Faith Tracklist:

I Wanna Know You

Hey Satan

He Died

Demons

No Weapon

Bear Your Own Cross

There But For The Grace

One Life

Thank You Is My Mantra

Count It All Joy

Holy Spirit

In The Shadow Of The Cross