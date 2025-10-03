Peter Buck and Joseph Arthur Share Music Video For “Where Did You Go?”

Home News Ajala Fields October 3rd, 2025 - 9:50 PM

Arthur Buck, the acclaimed musical partnership of singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur and guitarist Peter Buck, has released their second album, Arthur Buck 2. Arthur Buck’s first new collection since their self-titled 2018 debut, Arthur Buck 2 sees the duo joining forces with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Jacknife Lee (R.E.M., U2, Taylor Swift) along with an all-star backing cadre that includes Buck’s longtime collaborators in such bands as The Minus 5, The Baseball Project and Filthy Friends, bassist Scott McCaughey and drummer Linda Pitmon, along with veteran keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist Gregg Foreman (The Delta 5, Cat Power, Jesse Malin) and more. The official music video for “Where Did You Go?” can be watched below.

Arthur Buck 2 was initially heralded during the Summer by the premiere of the instantly rousing opening track, “Sleep With One Eye Open.” An official music video directed once again by Joseph Arthur and Amelie Chopinet is streaming on YouTube now. This was followed by the second single, “Fall In Love With Me.”