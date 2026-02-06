Sofi Tukker Team Up With J. Balvin For Collaborative New Single & Video “Cook”

Home News Steven Taylor February 6th, 2026 - 5:09 PM

Electronic duo Sofi Tukker announced today that they have signed to Republic Records, starting a new chapter in the band’s story. With this new beginning comes a new single and video, made in collaboration with singer J. Balvin and titled “Cook.” A video for the new track, the first under Republic Records, can be found on both artists’ YouTube channels.

“Cooking is the act of transforming raw elements into art,” reads the text at the video’s start, superimposed over dynamic shots of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, holding a guitar and dancing respectively. We see flash bucks to backstage before more shots of the duo as well as J. Balvin in the same area. Dynamic camera movements accompany the duo as they sing lyrics walking through the process of cooking, complete with the sound of a bell chime. The video features a live audience (described as “a few other cooks we invited into the kitchen…”), listing off “The Recipe,” including the step to “add one goat” (referring to Balvin). The video toys with the concept of cooking, playing off more colloquial uses of terms like “cook” and “eat.”

Described as blending together “Sofi Tukker’s euphoric, percussive energy” and “J. Balvin’s unmistakable star power and cultural influence,” the recipe makes for an interesting mix of two unique flavors, something both fans of Tukker and Balvin will likely savor the taste of.