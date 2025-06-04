Sofi Tukker Debuts Energetic New Single “Pick Up The Phone”

Home News Hannah Brennan June 4th, 2025 - 7:07 PM

Grammy-nominated duo Sofi Tukker dropped their new single today “Pick Up the Phone.” The duo explicitly chose to debut their single on Global Running Day, a day dedicated to celebrate runners and the art of running.

Sofi Tukker collaborated with Brooks Running, a performance running footwear company, to release a song that is made for those who go for runs, to listen to and enjoy while exercising. Brooks began calling on their customers in February to create and submit their own videos that include the sound of their footsteps while running. Due to this feature, “Pick Up the Phone” highlights real runners and their own personal running features within the track.

The inclusion of real-people in both the song and the soon expected music video allows for runners globally to be appreciated and celebrated on Global Running Day. This helps to create a sense of community around the sport of running.

The inspiration behind creating this song comes from one of the members of Sofi Tukker who has a passion for running herself, Sophie Hawley-Weld. The music video for the song also is expected to include clips of the different runners from across the world who submitted their videos to Brooks, while spotlighting Hawley-Weld on the run.

“Running is one of the only times I’m not attached to my phone, and really feeling in the present moment with my breath and with music… the other time I feel that way is on the dance floor,” Hawley-Weld said. “That feeling of presence and freedom is what this song is all about.”

Sofi Tukker’s last album “butter” was released in mid-May, with “Pick Up the Phone” following shortly after. The duo is scheduled to play a set featuring “butter” on Aug. 1, 2025 at the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island.

The new song and music video are available to stream now.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock