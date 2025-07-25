Sofi Tukker Reworks Drowning Pool’s “Bodies Hit The Floor”

Home News Steven Taylor July 25th, 2025 - 3:13 PM

In a surprising collaboration right out of left field, musical duo Sofi Tukker have released “Bodies Hit The Floor,” a new EDM re-imagining of the metal classic “Bodies” by Drowning Pool. The surprising remix was released earlier today on the duo’s YouTube channel.

The remix was previously played live by the duo before today’s official release. Once the sheer shock of this wild combination of artist wears off, you’ll find the track itself to certainly be unique. It’s very likely that this starkly different take on the track won’t be to everyone’s liking – just a quick glance at YouTube comments will tell you that – but it’s very much worth a listen just for the reinventing of such a timeless track. Sofi Tukker takes the vocals of late Drowning Pools singer Dave Williams and layers him over a catchy electronic beat perfectly set for a club or a rave.

Speaking on the remix, Sofi Tukker stated in their press release “This is one of the coolest collabs we’ve done. It is definitely the most unlikely. It started as a fun idea for DJ sets, and we quickly realized it was more than that. We haven’t had a dancefloor weapon like this, maybe ever in our career. Whether it’s a field of people or small intimate house party, this song exceeds our expectations every time. It’s so fun to see the primal excitement this song brings out in people. So grateful that Drowning Pool let us remake their iconic hit. Can’t wait to play it together.”