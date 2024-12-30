Morrison Hotel Building Featured On The Doors Album Cover Destroyed In Fire

Home News Juliet Paiz December 30th, 2024 - 2:17 AM

According to Stereo Gum, the building made famous by The Doors’ Morrison Hotel album cover has been destroyed in a fire. The fire broke out early this week in downtown Los Angeles, completely gutting the historic building. Known for its weathered, old-school look, the building had stood for over 100 years and became an iconic landmark after being chosen for the album’s cover in 1970.

The building, which housed a hotel and bar in recent years, had a special place in rock and roll history. Fans of The Doors from all over the world would visit the spot to take pictures, paying tribute to the album. Firefighters worked quickly to put out the flames, but the damage was extensive and the building couldn’t be saved.

Morrison Hotel made famous by The Doors destroyed by fire while occupied by squatters https://t.co/HXyVVsEyVZ pic.twitter.com/HoG1LkKmlQ — New York Post (@nypost) December 27, 2024

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the loss of this historic site has hit the local community hard. For many, it wasn’t just a building, but a piece of music history. Now, the only thing left are the photos and memories of the place that became a symbol of The Doors’ influence.

Last year in June The Doors rights were sold to Primary Wave Music. They now own six studio albums and the following two albums that the remaining members recorded after Morrisons death. In 202 the reminding members took to the stage of The Wiltern in LA.