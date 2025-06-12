The Chemical Brothers’ Tom Rowlands Shares Two New Tracks “We Are Nothing” & “All Night”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 12th, 2025 - 6:00 PM

According to stereogum.com, today, Tom Rowlands, one half of the Chemical Brothers, is back with his first solo release since 2013. Released trough Phantasy, the double A-side single, “We Are Nothing” / “All Night” features all the bombastic and frenetic drum programming most fans could could want from a guy who helped to define a subgenre called big beat, though few would confuse it with his best-known ChemBros work.

As for the music, everything is lovely by how the former track has a funky disco-house groove that can make some people’s hips move involuntarily and the tune keeps building into more intense and psychedelic music vibe. The music also strategically deploys a sample of Canadian outsider artist Bill Bissett and the latter boasts frantic jungle-ish skittering that can takes some people back to the time of the millennium.

In other news and according to nme.com, Rowlands is set to appear at the Stonebridge Bar in The Park on June 27, as part of Bugged Out’s 30th anniversary celebrations. Rowlands is likely to take the late TBA slot at the Stonebridge Bar between 1:30 – 02:45, following Erol Alkan B2B Fall Forward (Bugged Out Classics) and ahead of Emerald and a joint set from Hot Chip‘s Joe Goddard and Alexis Taylor.