Puscifer Announces Record Store Screenings For ‘Normal Isn’t: Puscifer Live At The Pacific Stock Exchange’ Concert Film

Home News Juliet Paiz February 5th, 2026 - 5:51 PM

The Sessanta show, to honour Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, featuring performances from Primus, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 April, 2024.

Puscifer has announced a series of special record store screenings for their new concert film, Normal Isn’t: Puscifer Live at the Pacific Stock Exchange, giving fans an early chance to experience the project in select independent shops across the U.S. and beyond. The screenings will take place from February 6 through February 8, leading into the film’s wider release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puscifer (@puscifer)

The concert film arrives alongside Puscifer’s fifth studio album, Normal Isn’t, which is also due out February 6. According to the band, the screenings are meant to highlight the role independent record stores continue to play in music culture. Maynard James Keenan emphasized the long-standing connection between artists and brick-and-mortar shops, calling them essential to the survival of independent music through changing industry eras.

Filmed at Los Angeles’ original Pacific Stock Exchange building, Normal Isn’t: Puscifer Live at the Pacific Stock Exchange captures the first full live performance of the new album. The setting is a historic art deco space rumored to be haunted and provides a striking backdrop for a show featuring new staging, costumes and a visually dense lighting design. The performance includes songs such as “Self Evident,” “Pendulum” and “Bad Wolf,” with the full band delivering a focused, high-energy set that reflects the album’s themes and tone.

Following the in-store screenings, the concert film will be available for purchase beginning February 9 via Puscifer.com. Participating retailers are hosting individual events, with dates and times varying by location.The screenings offer fans a shared, in-person way to experience Normal Isn’t, reinforcing Puscifer’s ongoing commitment to blending music, visuals and community into a single, immersive experience.