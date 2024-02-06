Puscifer, A Perfect Circle & Failure Announce New Live Album Cinquanta For March 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2024 - 2:02 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, and Failure has announced a joint live album, Cinquanta, which was recorded during a 2014 show celebrating the 50 birthday of Maynard James Keenan. Known as a prankster, Keenan took the opportunity to be an adult baby on the cover of the live album.

Cinquantais is set to release on March 22 on vinyl and on CD, but online pre orders are already be sold out, which means people will to check with their local record store.

Puscifer has also announced a separate soundtrack LP, Global Probing, for their streaming film of the same name. These recordings were captured during the Existential Reckoning Tour and features a performance at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott, Arizona.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat