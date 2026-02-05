Kneecap Announce New Album Fenian For April 2026 Release, Tease New Song & Video “Liars Tale”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 5th, 2026 - 7:09 PM

According to NME, Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap have announced their new album, Fenian, which is set to arrive in April 2026. Alongside the announcement, the group shared a new single and video called “Liars Tale,” giving fans the first taste of the album’s energy and themes.

The band say that Fenian is a response to the pressures, controversies and public scrutiny they have faced over the past few years. Rather than reacting in the moment, the trio describe the record as a carefully considered statement about who they are and what they stand for. The album explores ideas of identity, resistance and standing firm against forces that try to silence voices like theirs.

“Liars Tale” sets the tone for the record. It is intense, politically sharp and charged with anger, targeting dishonesty in politics and media while maintaining the clever wordplay and dark humor Kneecap are known for. The track combines pounding beats, rapid-fire verses and energy that feels chaotic in the best way.

The music video matches the song’s intensity. Using stark visuals, unsettling imagery, and vivid storytelling, it reflects the frustration, defiance and grit behind the music. Together, the song and video introduce Fenian as an album that is unapologetic, loud and impossible to ignore. Following 2024’s Fine Art, Fenian is shaping up to be a confident next chapter for Kneecap, showing that the group is not backing down and is continuing to push boundaries with their music and message. Fans can expect a record that is as bold and unfiltered as the trio themselves.

Fenian Tracklist

01 Éire go Deo

02 Smugglers & Scholars

03 Carnival

04 Palestine

05 Liars Tale

06 FENIAN

07 Big Bad Mo

08 Headcase

09 An Ra

10 Cold at the Top

11 Occupied 6

12 Gael Phonics

13 Cocaine