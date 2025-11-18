Kneecap Addresses Mo Chara’s Dropped Terrorism Charges on New Song “No Comment”

Home News Emily Lopez November 18th, 2025 - 4:06 PM

Back in November 2024, Mo Chara of Kneecap had once faced terrorism charges due to allegedly displaying a flag that supports Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia militia, during their London concert. These charges were eventually dropped in September 2025 on a technicality. Mo Chara has since said that he is considering legal action against the British state because of the charges.

Now fans get to see more of a personal statement on Mo Chara’s experiences from that time in Kneecap’s new song “No Comment”. “No Comment” was released November 18th and features DJ Sub Focus.

In the song, lyrics like “Have you ever been plastered on the news when yav got the heeby jeebies” and “Got death threats on my screen” give listeners an inside look at what life was like for him while the charges were still being held. Overall, the song serves to highlight the damage that Mo Chara, as well as the rest of the band, faced during that time. Kneecap’s North American tour was cancelled as a result of the charges. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the band says “It’s [the song] all about the police witch-hunt against Mo Chara. Free Palestine. Free the 6 counties. Fuck the peelers.” Kneecap has always been very vocal about their views, and despite the charges and backlash they had faced, they overcome it and have continued to be vocal on their values. Even though their North American tour still remains cancelled, Kneecap’s shows in the UK and Ireland continue to be sold out, with several shows left before the end of the year.