Exodus Announce New Album Goliath For March 2026 Release, Share New Video For “3111”

Just last week, Bay Area thrash metal band Exodus announced their 12th studio album, Goliath, which is their first album with singer Rob Dukes since 2010, the band’s Napalm Records debut and the follow-up to their highest-charting record ever, will be out March 20. The album reinforces the band’s eternal foothold at the top of thrash metal’s hierarchy with 10 of their most diverse emissions to date.

Also. Goliath is further fueled by the widely embraced return of iconic late-era frontman Rob Dukes, whose first appeared on 2005’s Shovel Headed Kill Machine, which is the album boasts what the band describes as the performance of his life. Along with the album announcement, Exodus has revealed the massive opening track, “3111″, whose video couldn notbe released due to the footage being too brutal for YouTube.

Set around the drug war in Mexico’s Ciudad Juárez, sinister “3111” is an intense song showcasing not only the band’s ever-increasing dynamic approach, even decades into their historic reign,but also their willingness to go exactly where it hurts. Therefore, the band spared no effort to make the video accessible to fans. A censored version is now up on YouTube, while a new website has been set up to show the merciless brutality of “3111” in its true form: exodus3111.com.

Goliath Track List

1. 3111

2. Hostis Humani Generis

3. The Changing Me (feat. Peter Tägtgren)

4. Promise You This

5. Goliath (feat. Katie Jacoby)

6. Beyond The Event Horizon

7. 2 Minutes Hate

8. Violence Works

9. Summon Of The God Unknown

10. The Dirtiest Of The