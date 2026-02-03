Furnace Fest Sold to New Owners and Founding Partner Johnny Grimes Resigns Following Financial Losses

Home News Emily Lopez February 3rd, 2026 - 8:33 PM

Furnace Fest is a three-day music festival in Alabama that was organized by Chad Johnson and Johnny Grimes. According to Metal Injection, Furnace Fest’s founding and managing partner Grimes has decided to not move forward with the music festival, as part of a debt relief deal. This is following the difficulties the 2025 festival faced. Essentially, ticket sales were too low. Therefore, ticket prices need to be reduced, so much so that the profit from the tickets they sold didn’t help enough with the costs of the artists that were performing.

Ultimately, the 2025 festival created an outstanding debt. The two festival organizers sought out a production company to help pay these outstanding debts to the performers of the last festival. This decision is what led to this change in leadership, as the deal they made had a condition that the outside company would be given full ownership.

Some festival-goers may be asking, “What does this mean for Furnace Fest?” As of right now, it is too early to know if any changes will be made and to what extent. However, it is confirmed that there will be a Furnace Fest 2026, thanks to the deal. Grimes has stated, “My hope was that we would still be a part of Furnace Fest in some capacity, but it’s become clear that we will not be involved moving forward.” This bittersweet exit may not be what they wanted when they first became involved with Furnace Fest. However, Grimes was able to express gratitude for the time he had.