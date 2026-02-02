Tyler, The Creator Plays Energetic Medley Of “Thought I Was Dead” & “Sugar On My Tongue” At 2026 Grammys

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2026 - 2:01 PM

According to NME.com, Tyler, The Creator delivered an explosive performance of the tracks, “Thought I Was Dead” and “Sugar On My Tongue” at this year’s Grammys. When he took to the stage to perform live, the artist kicked things off by walking out wearing the same get-up as on the Chromakopia album cover before being joined by numerous backing dancers who dressed similarly.

From there, the performance switched to black and white and Creator performed the track, “Thought I Was Dead.” From there, the screen cut to Regina King, who delivered an impassioned spoken-word interlude, before the rapper returned with an outfit change before he broke out “Sugar On My Tongue”, with a sports car appearing on the stage and him ending the set by having explosions go off.

While securing multiple nominations this year, Tyler, The Creator went home with just one trophy, which was winning in the Best Album Cover category that was presented for the first time this year. Fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar was the biggest winner on the night. Others taking home trophies included Bad Bunny for Album of the Year, Billie Eilish for Song Of The Year and Olivia Dean for Best New Artist.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado