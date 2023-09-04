Dave Matthews Band Pay Tribute To Jimmy Buffett & Robbie Robertson With Covers Of “A Pirate Looks At Forty” & “The Weight”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 4th, 2023 - 1:28 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

According to stereogum.com, on September 2 Dave Matthews Band performed their second of three nights at The Gorge in Washington State, where they played out some cover song.

At the start of their concert, Dave Matthews Band honored Jimmy Buffett with a cover of “A Pirate Looks At Forty.” The band also performed the same track with Buffett at New Orleans Jazz fest in back 2017 and had previously covered the tune with artist Jack Johnson.

“Whether planned or coincidence, every time I ran into Jimmy it was like seeing an old friend,” Matthews wrote in a statement on the band’s website. “He was brilliant and a genuinely good and generous man. We didn’t know each other that well. We weren’t old friends, but that’s how I felt around him. He is loved by so many because that’s how he made us all feel. It would be nice to run into him again.”

Later on in the performance, Dave Matthews Band covered “The Weight” in tribute to Robbie Robertson. Last month, Matthews came out during Dead & Company’s set to do that same track during the band’s final tour. Returning to the stage for an encore, Matthews said he hoped the set wasn’t “too much blue” and did a solo acoustic version of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe.”