Napalm Death Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With Primitive Man & Deadguy

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2026 - 12:16 PM

Today, English grindcore band Napalm Death has announced a massive North American tour this coming spring. The tour will feature special guests Deadguy and Primitive Man on select dates. The run kicks off May 7, in Daytona Beach, FL at the iconic Welcome to Rockville before tearing across North America and concluding June 14m in Vancouver, BC at The Pearl. For tickets and more information, click here.

Napalm Death are credited as pioneers of the grindcore genre by incorporating elements of crust punk and death metal, using a noise-filled sound that uses heavily distorted, down-tuned guitars, grinding overdrive bass, high-speed tempos, blast beats and vocals that consist of incomprehensible growls or high-pitched shrieks.

Their music features extremely short songs, fast tempos, and sociopolitical lyrics. Even after exerting an indelible influence on the entire world of heavy music for nearly 40 years, there is still no band on Earth that sounds like Napalm Death. Not just pioneers, but an enduring benchmark for invention and fearlessness in heavy and experimental music of all kinds, the Birmingham legends are still hurtling forward at full pelt.

Napalm Death Tour Dates

5/7 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville (No Support)

5/8 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

5/9 – Miami, FL – Churchill’s ^^

5/11 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West ^^

5/12 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy ^^

5/13 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl ^^

5/14 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple (no Support)

5/15 – Saginaw, MI – The Vault ^^

5/16 – SECRET.. To Be Announced Soon

5/17 – Huntington, WV – The Loud

5/19 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

5/20 – Baltimore, MD – Maryland Deathfest (no Support)

5/21 – New York, NY – Racket

5/22 – New York, NY – Rocks Off Cruise

5/23 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom ^^

5/24 – Portland, ME – Geno’s Rock Club

5/26 – Moncton, NB – Tide & Boar Ballroom

5/27 – Halifax, NS – Marquee Ballroom

5/28 – Fredericton, NB – The Cap

5/ 29 – Quebec City, QC – Salle Montaigne w/ Pig Destroyer

5/30 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner w/ Acid Bath, Pig Destroyer

6/1 – Montreal, QC – Fairmount

6/2 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

6/3 – Waterloo, ON – Maxwell’s

6/4 – London, ON – London Music Hall

6/5 – Detroit, MI – Crofoot Pike Room

6/6 – TBD

6/9 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

6/10 – Regina, SK – The Exchange

6/11 – Saskatoon, SK – Black Cat Tavern

6/12 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

6/13 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

6/14 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl