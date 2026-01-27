Alberta Cross Share Dynamic New Single “Toy Soldiers”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2026 - 7:04 PM

Today, Alberta Cross has announced the release of ‘Toy Soldiers”, which is their upcoming new single and first new music of 2026. The ditty was taken from a longer body of material, with further details to be announced in the coming months. Musically, “Toy Soldiers” is lovely by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a light and pop/rock vibe, while the vocalist fills the air with beautiful harmonies and melodies.

Produced by Luke Potashnick (The Temperance Movement) at Wool Hall Studios, “Toy Soldiers” is a seductive rhythmic assault that sees Alberta Cross at their most frenetic and loose. Rapid, jagged keys and hypnotic guitars ride over tight drums, a rowdy but controlled track that serves as an anthem of hope and possibility amidst a world of uncertainty.

While discussing the lyrical themes behind the single, vocalist and lyricist Petter Ericson Stakee says: “There’s a heaviness running through the track, but it wasn’t something we chased – it’s just the world bleeding into the music. The song wrestles with uncertainty, but it doesn’t fake solutions. Recorded as a raw power trio with members from The Vaccines and The Temperance Movement at the legendary Wool Hall Studios (The Smiths, Tears For Fears).”