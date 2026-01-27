mxdwn Music

Alberta Cross Share Dynamic New Single “Toy Soldiers”

January 27th, 2026 - 7:04 PM

Alberta Cross Share Dynamic New Single "Toy Soldiers"

January 27th, 2026

Today, Alberta Cross has announced the release of ‘Toy Soldiers”, which is their upcoming new single and first new music of 2026. The ditty was taken from a longer body of material, with further details to be announced in the coming months. Musically, “Toy Soldiers” is lovely by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a light and pop/rock vibe, while the vocalist fills the air with beautiful harmonies and melodies.

Produced by Luke Potashnick (The Temperance Movement) at Wool Hall Studios, “Toy Soldiers” is a seductive rhythmic assault that sees Alberta Cross at their most frenetic and loose. Rapid, jagged keys and hypnotic guitars ride over tight drums, a rowdy but controlled track that serves as an anthem of hope and possibility amidst a world of uncertainty.

While discussing the lyrical themes behind the single, vocalist and lyricist Petter Ericson Stakee says: “There’s a heaviness running through the track, but it wasn’t something we chased – it’s just the world bleeding into the music. The song wrestles with uncertainty, but it doesn’t fake solutions. Recorded as a raw power trio with members from The Vaccines and The Temperance Movement at the legendary Wool Hall Studios (The Smiths, Tears For Fears).” 

 

 

