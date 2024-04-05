Alberta Cross & Band of Skulls Team Up For New Single “Born In Amazement”

Home News Cristian Garcia April 5th, 2024 - 10:53 PM

Alt- rock group Alberta Cross once again have teamed up with Band of Skulls to release their latest single “Born In Amazement”.

Produced by Russell Marsden, Marc MacNab-Jack and Petter Ericson Stakee, “Born In Amazement” seeks to see the good in the world, past the conflict, the hate and chaos, with childlike wonder. The track harkens back to the garage rock revival of the 2000s with some elements of stoner rock and glam rock thrown into the mix. Taking cues from their 70s heroes (Bowie, T.Rex, etc.) “Born In Amazement contrasts it sleazy glam beat with the uplifting chorus that tries to present itself as an optimistic cry for innocence. Chiming along with such joyful exuberance, “Born In Amazement” imagines a time when conflict and discord were a distant memory, and that life started out with curiosity about the wonders of the world.

In a press from Memphia Music Management, drummer for both bands Marc MacNab-Jack adds in their use of musical cues from their favorite 70s rock groups. “Tune two of the Alberta Cross and Band of Skulls collaboration. This was a fun T-Rex, Bowie, Springsteen inspired mashup. Was super fun to make and felt great in the room with us all! Once again magic happened and we couldn’t be happier.”

Chiming in to the jubilant collaboration between the two bands front man and guitarist Russell Marsden goes to explain “We were channeling Bowie . . . And the Boss. Singing until our throats were like razer blades. In a world full of conflict and chaos we try to remember we’re born without hate in our hearts, and look at the world in wonder and amazement. Even if we lose our way, it’s worth searching for peace, fighting for love.”

Listen to “Born In Amazement”, the new collaborative song between Alberta Cross and Band of Skulls below.