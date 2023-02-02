Alberta Cross Releases New Single “Between You And Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2023 - 7:10 PM

Today London based rock band Alberta Cross have released the new single “Between You And Me” from their upcoming album Sinking Ships which drops on March 31.

In the press release lead singer and guitarist Petter Ericson Stakee describes the meaning behind band’s latest ditty.

“Between You and Me” took a minute to finish and it went through a lot of changes along the way, especially lyrically. I started writing it in Berlin with my artist friend Martin Craft but it was left feeling unfinished, until Luke Potashnick and I started to work on the new Alberta Cross record at Wool Hall, we got it to where it felt close and eventually finished. Lyrically it feels like it’s about escapism…wanting or seeking to be away from the noise and when you are away in transit, you get the time to reflect on everything at home. I love where the production ended up. Luke brought it to the right place.”

Last month Alberta Cross released the music video for the song “Glow In The Dark” which is directed by Luis Velasco, who also shot and directed the video for “Mercy.” The video was shot on super8 and MiniDV cameras in Barcelona and Montseny Natural Park. Also the video features the art-fashion photographer and model Nereis Ferrer

Since forming in 2005 Alberta Cross have toured with Mumford & Sons, The Man, Neil Young, Them Crooked Vultures and Rag N’ Bone Man. The band have performed on TV including The Late Show with David Letterman and Last Call with Carson Daly.