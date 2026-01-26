The Beths & Spoon Announce Summer 2026 Co-Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 26th, 2026 - 1:07 PM

New Zealand quartet The Beths released Straight Line Was A Lie in the summer of 2025, which is their most successful and critically acclaimed album to date. “‘Straight Line Was a Lie’ proves that it’s possible to sandwich life’s gnarliest realities between hooks that could take up permanent residence in your auditory cortex,” praised Pitchfork in their review of the record. And now, The Beths are kicking 2026 into high gear by announcing a new run of summer headlining dates and a co-headlining tour with Austin’s esteemed rock ambassadors Spoon.

Spanning June 6 to July 1, tickets go on sale this Friday, January 30, at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets and more information, click here. In other news, The Beths will embark on their first ever Japanese headline tour next month that is followed by tours in their home country of New Zealand and Australia.

The Beths Tour Dates

6/6 – Portland, ME – State Theater

6/7 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

6/9 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

6/10 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Big Room

6/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex

6/13 – St. Louis, MO – Pageant

6/14 – Bentonville, AR – The Momentary RØDE House

6/16 – Charlotte, NC – Underground

6/18 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle [SOLD OUT]

6/21 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall ^

6/23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore ^

6/24 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Music Hall ^

6/26 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore ^

6/27 – Cleveland, OH – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ^

6/28 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

6/30 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion ^

7/1 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater ^

^ – with Spoon