Sebastien Tellier Announces New Album Kiss The Beast For January 2026 Release Featuring Kid Cudi, Slayyyter & Nile Rodgers

Key figure of the French Touch, Sébastien Tellier opens a new chapter in his career with the announcement of his seventh studio album, Kiss The Beast. From Paris to London, with productions from Victor Le Masne, SebastiAn, Daniel Stricker, and Oscar Holter, Kiss the Beast unfolds as an ambitious mosaic, carried by Owen Pallett’s strings, Nile Rodgers’ guitar, and the contributions of Kid Cudi and Slayyyter.

An album in which Tellier distills and transcends his experiences: an extravagant love letter to pop, both intimate and universal. The artist has been far from idle because he has worked on three film soundtracks, released two EPs, directed projects for some of his peers, and delivered one of the most memorable performances at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games with his timeless “La Ritournelle.”

Twenty years earlier, the release of this track on his second album, Politics, had already established Tellier as one of the most charismatic artists of the 21st century. A multi-talented multi-instrumentalist, he has explored a variety of musical landscapes spanning pop, folk(s) and electronic music. The result is a wealth of tracks that have become cult favorites.

Kiss The Beast Track List

1. Kiss the Beast

2. Naïf de Coeur

3. Refresh

4. Mouton

5. Thrill of the Night (feat. Slayyyter & Nile Rodgers)

6. Romantic

7. Parfum Diamant

8. Copycat

9. Animale

10. Amnesia (feat. Kid Cudi)

11. Loup

12. Un Dimanche en Famille