Mr. Bungle Performs “Retrovertigo” For First Time In Over 25 Years

Home News Leila Franco January 17th, 2026 - 2:48 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Mr. Bungle gave a major surprise for longtime fans this week, performing their 1999 track “Retrovertigo” live for the first time in more than 25 years. The unexpected moment took place during the band’s show at Teatro Estudio Cavaret in Zapopan, Mexico, instantly becoming a highlight of their current Latin American run.

The song, originally released on the band’s final studio album California, represents a slightly different side of Mr. Bungle than what fans have typically seen since their 2019 reunion. Rather than the thrash and hardcore material that has dominated recent setlists, “Retrovertigo” is a warped art-rock piece, complete with Patton’s theatrical vocal delivery. The performance was a genuine time capsule. “Retrovertigo’s” lyrics and mood stood out to the material surrounding it, making its inclusion all the more dramatic. From ThePRP, while it’s unclear what prompted the band to dust off the track, the performance marked the first time the band has played “Retrovertigo” onstage since 2000. Since reforming, the group has largely avoided material from California, focusing instead on their earlier, more overtly metal catalog.

Mr. Bungle are currently touring Latin America as openers for Avenged Sevenfold, a fitting pairing given that Avenged Sevenfold themselves famously covered “Retrovertigo” back in 2017.