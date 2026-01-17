Apparat Announces New Album Hum Of Maybe For February 2026 Release And Shares Title Track

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 17th, 2026 - 8:46 PM

Berlin musician and composer Apparat, whose real name is Sascha Ring, has exciting news. He’s releasing his sixth album called A Hum Of Maybe on February 20th, 2026. Fans are looking forward to this new music since it’s his first album after LP5 in 2019. The song “Hum of Maybe” gives us a look into the personal themes of the album. It reflects Ring’s self-reflection and emotional struggles during its creation. He felt trapped in his mind, overwhelmed by feeling confined and warped sense of time. The music mirrors these feelings with intense sounds, acoustic guitar parts, and continuous drumbeats creating a heavy atmosphere. Despite this heaviness, the chorus lifts up to offer hope and lightness.

Creating A Hum Of Maybe was difficult for Apparat. Ring struggled with writer’s block and felt cut off from his music. To get past this, he took a new approach by pushing himself to come up with one song idea every day without worrying about being perfect. He did this for six months, which helped him feel inspired and creative again. From the many ideas he came up with, the best songs started to form a strong album that fit well together.

A Hum Of Maybe is an album that explores different kinds of love, including Ring’s affection for himself and his family. The title hints at uncertainty—not as a flaw but as an opportunity for growth. Ring explains the album embraces life’s uncertain moments where possibilities abound. Apparat is joined by a group of trusted collaborators who contributed to the album’s natural and lively sound. Philipp Johann Thimm co-produced the album, while Christoph “Mäckie” Hamann, Jörg Wähner, and Christian Kohlhaas also added their skills to bring each track alive. The album includes several collaborations as well; Armenian-American singer KÁRYYN features on “Tilth,” and Jan-Philipp Lorenz (known as Bi Disc) appears on “Pieces, Falling.”

A Hum Of Maybe

1. Glimmerine

2. A Slow Collision

3. Gravity Test

4. Tilth Feat. KÁRYYN

5. Hum Of Maybe

6. An Echo Skips A Name

7. Enough For Me

8. Lunes

9. Williamsburg

10. Pieces, Falling – w/ Bi Disc

11. Recalibration