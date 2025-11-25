Apparat Announces New Album A Hum Of Maybe For February 2026 Release, Shares New Single “An Echo Skips A Name”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 25th, 2025 - 1:36 PM

Today, Berlin-based musician, producer and composer Apparat has announced details of his sixth studio album, A Hum Of Maybe. The new album will be released through Mute on February 20, 2026. A Hum Of Maybe is a complex and deeply personal album, which is one that carries the weight of the years that have passed since the artist’s album, 2019’s LP5.

The album took form after a long period of writer’s block, where his connection to music seemed lost, buried deep, untraceable. To break this block, he challenged himself with a radical resolution: to come up with one idea for a song every day, free from pressure, judgement and the pursuit of perfection, it didn’t matter how undeveloped or incomplete the sketches were.

Following the album announcement, Apparat has launched the first track, “An Echo Skips A Name (Alternate Take).” With its blend of warm percussion and dreamlike synth pads, the is about is about how a relationship can grow distant, so gradually that the change goes almost unnoticed. The artist calls it a “gentle fade of recognition.”

A Hum Of Maybe Track List

1. Glimmerine

2. A Slow Collision

3. Gravity Test

4. Tilth Feat. KÁRYYN

5. Hum Of Maybe

6. An Echo Skips A Name

7. Enough For Me

8. Lunes

9. Williamsburg

10. Pieces, Falling – w/ Bi Disc

11. Recalibration