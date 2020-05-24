Apparat Releases New Dreamy Track “Bad Kingdom – (Lulu’s Version)”

Home News Peter Mann May 24th, 2020 - 8:50 AM

German electronic musician Apparat (born Sacha Ring) is continuing his soundtrack series with the release of his latest musical offering, Soundtracks: Stay Still, along with the accompanied new track “Bad Kingdom – (Lulu’s Version)” released this past Friday May 22, via Mute. Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Italian/German independent film Stay Still, written and directed by Elisa Mishto, was meant to be released in cinemas, but has now been delayed.

According to a press release, “In tandem with Soundtracks: Stay Still, Apparat is also debuting a short video clip for the track ‘Bad Kingdom (Lulu’s Version)’ utilizing visuals from a karaoke scene in the film. ‘Bad Kingdom’ was originally recorded by Ring with Sebastian Szary and Gernot Bronsert of Modeselektor under their collaborative moniker Moderat.”

What Apparat does so eloquently with his latest ambient music-oriented track “Bad Kingdom – (Lulu’s Version)” is blend sound and tone utilizing ethereal synths. The track is backed by drum and bass programing that complements well with the songs more soft melodramatic balladry. The short clip of Apparat’s “Bad Kingdom – (Lulu’s Version)” is from a scene featured in Mishto’s Stay Still, in which the song is playing in the background. In the clip, a woman is watching, alongside a crowd, another woman singing in a dimly lit room.

Stay Still‘s film director Mishto is quoted from the aforementioned press release, praising the professionalism as well as talent behind the film’s composer Sacha Ring also known as Apparat, saying:

“When I first started working with Sascha on the soundtrack for Stay Still, nobody had doubts that he was capable of great music, but I asked myself how much he would fit and truly be a part of the group. After all, he is used to being the leader, the one that shows the way and sets the tone. But as a film composer, he would have to put himself behind the movie and not in front. That might sound obvious, but it’s really against the nature of an artist who draws his creative energy from a very personal and intimate fount. To my surprise (or maybe not), from the moment Sascha was on board and started the work, he immediately blended in and shone at the same time. He and Philipp Thimm treated people with respect, listened and effortlessly gave input, helping us shape the movie and make it better. Sascha wasn’t the rockstar people expected. He was kind, generous and selfless –not only with me as the director – but with everybody else as well, from the assistant of the assistant to the film producer.”

Apparat’s Soundtracks: Stay Still is the follow up project to Soundtracks: Capri-Revolution released May 1, according to the aforementioned press release, “Ring’s auditory accompaniment to the Italian-language film by the same name. The soundtrack was awarded the David di Donatello – the Italian equivalent of an Academy Award – for Best Soundtrack in 2019.” Last year also saw the release of Apparat’s LP5, via Mute.

To listen to “Bad Kingdom – (Lulu’s Version)” stream below, via YouTube.